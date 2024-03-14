Introducing Elevate: Eventbrite’s 2024 Spring Release

A collection of the latest tools for taking organisers’ reach and revenue to another level.

Today, we’re introducing game-changing tools and updates aimed at empowering organisers to expand their reach and maximize their earnings.

Increased visibility with updates to Eventbrite Ads

We’re thrilled to announce major enhancements to Eventbrite Ads. Promoted listings are now more prominent across Eventbrite‘s most sought-after areas. With more ad placement options and enhanced geo-targeting capabilities, organisers can effortlessly connect with their target audience.

Eventbrite Ads has also expanded its reach, now spanning an additional 25 cities across the U.S. and 18 new cities in Canada, Australia, and the UK.

Boost earnings with Tap to Pay

Introducing a new way to accept touchless payments with ease and earn more, at no extra cost. Touchless Tap To Pay transactions help organisers sell tickets, merchandise, concessions and more while also saving them time and money.

Accelerated cash flow with Instant Payouts

Now organisers can get instant access to their event funds. With Instant Payouts, withdrawals of your event funds arrive in their bank account within minutes, offering more financial flexibility.

Plus, even more updates for organisers

In addition to the tools above, the 2024 Spring Release includes even more upgrades for organisers:

Expanded promo code options: Organisers now have more options to easily create promo codes and drive more ticket sales.

Organisers now have more options to easily create promo codes and drive more ticket sales. More customization for Recurring Events: Many organisers host frequent, recurring events. Now organisers can customize their ticket types, add-ons, and event capacity for any event in their series

Many organisers host frequent, recurring events. Now organisers can customize their ticket types, add-ons, and event capacity for any event in their series Improved marketplace personalization makes it easier than ever for people to find and buy tickets to events they’ll love through Eventbrite discovery channels. With 93M unique ticket-buyers on Eventbrite in 2023, Eventbrite helped drive 47% of paid tickets sold in Q4 2023.

For more information on the latest updates, please visit www.eventbrite.co.uk/l/spring-feature-release.