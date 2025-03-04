Eventbrite’s New It-Lists: Your Insider Guide to the Live Experiences Shaping Your City

In an era where social feeds are filled with “you had to be there” moments and everyone’s searching for their next memorable experience, finding events that speak to your interests has become both more important and more challenging. Enter It-Lists: Eventbrite’s newest approach to event discovery, bringing curated recommendations from the cultural tastemakers who shape your city’s most exciting scenes.

Why Now: The Evolution of Event Discovery

We’re living in an experience renaissance, where the hunger for meaningful connection through in-person experiences and cultural discovery drives us to seek out unique, memorable moments. The rise of micro-communities and hyper-specific interests has created rich, diverse event scenes in every city. But finding these experiences, like pop-up art shows in converted warehouses, underground jazz sessions, or game nights in a chess store that doubles as a speakeasy, often requires insider knowledge.

That’s where It-Lists come in. Launching with 25+ cultural curators across 12 major markets including New York, London, Los Angeles, Toronto, and Melbourne, this new feature brings together diverse voices to share their handpicked recommendations, including streetwear visionaries, art world disruptors, music mavens, chefs, and authors.

An Invitation Into Local Culture

In a world of endless digital noise, It-Lists are a return to personal curation, to storytelling, to the kind of recommendations you’d get from your most trusted, culturally-connected friend.

Each list opens a unique window into what’s happening right now. British-Ghanaian record producer, disc jockey, and musician Juls Baby and food storyteller Nadir Nahdi guide Londoners to unexpected experiences revealing fresh takes on food, music, and culture, Jon Gray of Ghetto Gastro reveals New York’s underground scene, from Afrobeats block parties to hidden art walks, and Koreatown Run Club transforms LA’s fitness scene into social adventures that build community beyond the route.

“At KRC, it’s always more than just the run–it’s about connecting with one another. We get a lot of folks from all over the world coming out to run with us, so we’re used to giving out recommendations to our favorite spots and things to do. Our It-List is all about keeping the energy going with activities that nourish both body and mind.” – Koreatown Run Club.

Beyond just listing events, these curators provide the essential context that helps you understand why an experience is worth your time. Whether it’s exploring Miami beyond the typical club scene with comedian Brittany Brave or diving into Toronto’s vibrant nightlife with DJ Hangaëlle, It-Lists guide you to the experiences you’ll love while connecting you with the like-minded communities that make them truly meaningful.

More Than Just Recommendations

It-Lists solve key challenges today’s event-seekers face—simplifying discovery, building confidence through trusted voices, and providing a reason to keep exploring with weekly drops of fresh, handpicked events. Eventbrite is launching this feature with a diverse roster of curators across major cities, including:

Atlanta

Boston

Chicago

DRAMA (Na’el Shehade + Via Rosa): Level Up Your BFF Hang

Rebecca Makkai: Get Lost in Literary Plans

Easy Otabor: Fuel Your Creative Flow

Houston

London

Los Angeles

Melbourne

Miami

New York

San Francisco

Toronto

Washington D.C.

If you’re ready to explore, the updated app is available in all Eventbrite markets. Download it from the App Store or Google Play to discover curated experiences in your city.