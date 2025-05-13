SSSSH – SILENT EVENTS INCREASE MORE THAN FIVEFOLD IN FIVE YEARS

Attendance at ‘silent events’ has exploded by 466% between 2019 and 2024 according to data from events marketplace Eventbrite, representing one of the fastest-growing event trends in the UK.

The number of attendees at silent events has jumped from just over 20,000 in 2019 to nearly 120,000 in 2024, indicating a significant shift in how Brits choose to socialise, exercise, meditate – and even protest.

In 2025, the silent event format has evolved far beyond the traditional silent disco that gained popularity in the early 2000s and now includes book clubs, themed walking tours, retreats, art exhibitions and concerts.

There are several reasons for this trend towards silent events, including the digital detox movement, which is seeing people carve out time away from their screens and connecting IRL, and a growing focus on mental health, with events appealing to those seeking mindfulness, presence and reduced stimulation. Silent events are also offering people the chance for social interaction at unique and novel experiences, but without the pressures, expectations and obligations of socialising – people can do that at their own pace, or not at all.

Silent events are not just for those who want company without the social pressures, however. There is also a growing awareness of neurodivergent needs and sensitivities that has driven demand for more accessible and inclusive entertainment options.

Eventbrite lists a wide variety of silent events:

Classic Silent Disco Parties – this remains the most popular format, now expanding beyond nightclubs to unexpected venues including cathedrals, museums, beaches, and historic landmarks.

Mashup Formats apply the Silent Disco approach to established events for fresh crossover experiences, like New Moon ceremonies and silent disco, yoga/fitness sessions with headphones, environmentally conscious ‘litter picking’ silent discos, or sightseeing, headphones and dancing, offering themed experiences such as West End Musical tours and Drag Queen-led city explorations.

Quiet Hours/Sessions that cater specifically to individuals with sensory sensitivities, autism, or other special needs, providing accessible versions of regular events in museums, libraries, and seasonal attractions.

Silent Meditation and Retreats offering mindfulness experiences and spiritual gatherings in quiet settings.

Silent Book Clubs bring together readers who enjoy quiet communal reading followed by discussion, typically in bookshops, libraries, and cafés.

Quiet Days/Reflective Events provide religious or spiritual quiet days, often with seasonal themes.

Other Silent Events include explicitly silent protests, art exhibitions, and concerts.

“This popularity of silent events is a fascinating response to an ever noisier and more stimulating world around us. They provide a counterbalance – allowing people to be together while maintaining personal boundaries, sensory comfort, and inner peace,” says Eventbrite’s Sebastian Boppert.

About the Analysis

This comprehensive analysis examined five years of Eventbrite UK data on events categorised or described as “silent” or “quiet” across the United Kingdom.