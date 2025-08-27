The Going Out Gap – As Gen X Revives the Disco Party, Gen Z Tries out “Soft Clubbing”

“Retired Ravers” Return: Eventbrite data reveals a 19% surge in attendance for nostalgia-themed dance events as older generations head back to the dance floor.

The Rise of “Soft Clubbing”: Going the other way, Gen Z tries out new event formats like coffee raves and cold plunge parties.

New data from Eventbrite reveals a surge in the popularity of retro-themed dance parties across the UK, confirming a social trend where “retired ravers” are returning to the dance floor in droves. Following up on a 2019 survey that first highlighted a rise in ‘Evergroovers’ – over-45s going clubbing – the latest figures show a growing demand for events celebrating the sounds of the 70s, 80s, 90s, and 2000s.

Eventbrite data shows that retro dance parties have seen a 19% increase in both the number of events and attendance in the last year alone: Between August 2024 and July 2025, attendance at these events jumped from over 145,000 to more than 173,000. This movement is fueled by clubbers in their forties and fifties seeking the inclusive and happy atmosphere they remember from their youth.

Decade by Decade: Old School Vibes Roar Back

Eventbrite noticed strong growth across all decades, with some eras seeing astronomical increases in popularity:

The 00s: Events themed around the 2000s saw the most dramatic growth, with a staggering 276% increase in attendance and a 35% rise in the number of events.

The 80s: This decade remains a powerhouse, showing a 56% jump in attendance and a 36% increase in events.

The 90s: Not far behind, 90s-themed events saw a 27% rise in attendance and a 33% increase in the number of events hosted.

The 70s: The disco era is also finding a renewed audience, with a 26% growth in attendance and a 20% increase in events.

Eventbrite organisers are capitalising on this trend: DISCOS FOR GROWN UPS and Silent Discos In Incredible Places are two standout event creators who have successfully tapped into this market, hosting popular nostalgia-themed dance events across the country.

Emerging: Gen Z’s “Soft Clubbing”

While Gen X looks back to recapture the euphoric energy of the past, Gen Z is dipping their toes into a different kind of night out. Eventbrite is spotting the first green shoots of a phenomenon in the UK that is already trending in the US:

Soft Clubbing. Early signals point towards a future where ‘going out out’ in the UK is more relaxed, mindful, and health-conscious.

In the US, “Soft Clubbing” has seen sober-curious gatherings increase by 92% on Eventbrite. It’s a cultural shift driven by Gen Z, who are choosing intentional, energising gatherings that fuse wellness, music, and community – from coffee-fueled “coffee clubbing” and morning dance parties to sensory-rich sauna raves and cold plunge socials.

Event organisers in the UK are already tapping into this nascent scene. Caleb Jude Packham, Founder of Wellness Warrior and a creator featured on Eventbrite’s London It-List for Soft Clubbing events, defines the experience: “Soft clubbing is where culture and care meet – sweat, breath, great music and no hangover.”

This evolution is driven by a desire for more authentic, in-person experiences that don’t center around alcohol and staying up into the early hours of the morning. In the US, 61% of Gen Z report wanting to drink less, seeking social events that align with their values of mental clarity and holistic well-being without the financial cost or physical hangover of a traditional night out.

Londoners ready to explore this emerging scene can start their Soft Clubbing era with this Eventbrite collection.

While Gen X is finding community by returning to the high-energy dance floors of their youth, Gen Z is building it in spaces that energise and restore. The future of nightlife, it seems, isn’t a singular scene, but a diverse landscape catering to generations on very different, but equally social, journeys.