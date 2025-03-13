The Many Faces of Holi in London 2025: From Traditional to Trendsetting

Expect to see London explode in a riot of colours this weekend as the city embraces Holi with an impressive diversity and scale. The ancient Indian festival of colours has evolved far beyond its traditional religious roots to become a cultural phenomenon that reflects London’s vibrant multicultural identity.

According to the 2021 census, there were over 460,000 Hindus in Greater London, making up around 5% of London’s population, and while Holi is traditionally a Hindu festival, increasingly more people are taking part in this fun annual event, as you’ll no doubt notice as you scroll through colourful posts on your social feeds this weekend.

The festival celebrates spring, love, and new life and the triumph of good over evil. Holi is traditionally celebrated on the full moon day of the Hindu month of Phalguna, which usually falls in March. This year Holi is on Friday 14 March.

Looking to get involved? Many head to Southall, Wembley or Tooting which are areas with a large Hindu population, but a quick look on event marketplace, Eventbrite, throws up a variety of different ways to celebrate.

From Thames sunset cruises featuring Bollywood beats to neon-infused raves, Eventbrite lists London Holi events for every demographic. Classical dancers perform alongside dhol drummers, while family-friendly park celebrations happen just miles from color-drenched dance parties.

What makes 2025 particularly noteworthy is the creative reimagining of the festival: craft workshops teaching participants to create festive bunting, dance classes culminating in “Holi Discos,” and regionally-specific celebrations showcasing the distinct Holi traditions of Rajasthan and Vrindavan.

Wherever you are in London, there should be a chance to celebrate Holi. With events on Eventbrite spanning from central Westminster to suburban Hounslow, and even reaching nearby towns like Windsor and Folkestone, it is a truly a region-wide cultural celebration and a testament to how firmly this Hindu spring festival has established itself in the British cultural calendar.