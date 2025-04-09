UK Running Events Double in Popularity as London Marathon Approaches

As the iconic London Marathon approaches, new data reveals that organised running events across the UK have more than doubled in popularity since 2022, with themed and inclusive formats driving newcomers to the sport.

According to events marketplace Eventbrite, nearly 263,000 people registered for more than 6,600 running events across the UK in 2024 – more than twice the number recorded in 2022.

“The London Marathon inspires many people to give running a go. Searches for runs peaked during last year’s edition in April,” says Sebastian Boppert from Eventbrite. “Now the evenings are getting brighter and the weather is getting warmer, we hope all of those people motivated by the marathon or Global Running Day in June will find a run they’ll love on Eventbrite.”

New Running Formats Attract Newcomers

The explosion in popularity isn’t just about traditional races. Novel running formats are attracting wellness-minded newcomers to the sport, with events catering to diverse interests:

Fan-Based Running Events

Companies like Run Fanatics are organizing themed runs centered around pop culture icons, with their “Swiftathon” Taylor Swift-inspired 5K and 10K events proving particularly popular.

“Our themed runs are designed to encourage people who might not normally take part in a 5K or 10K to give it a go,” says Emma McAvoy, Co-founder of Run Fanatics. “All kinds of runners have enjoyed Swiftathon; some people run for fun while others are aiming for a personal best.”

Food and Drink Runs

Groups like “Run to Wine” are pairing exercise with culinary experiences, broadening the appeal of running beyond fitness.

“I quickly found many others share this same passion,” says Katie Brook, founder of Run to Wine, which operates clubs in Clapham, Waterloo, and Reigate. “Having a run before the wine tasting not only makes people feel good but allows everyone to get to know each other. It also takes any snobbery out of the wine tasting.”

Other food & drink inspired runs on Eventbrite include Move and Munch with music and food, a ‘Rasher Dash’, a Croissant Run, a Bun Run, and a Barista Bar Running Club for those who love their coffee.

Inclusive Running Events

Many running events on Eventbrite cater to specific groups, with runs for women making up the largest specific category. Other runs focus on LGBTQ+ communities, juniors, seniors, Black women, and Muslims.

More Than Just Exercise

A recent survey by Sports Shoes revealed diverse motivations for running: 39% run to maintain or improve fitness, 29% to lose weight, and 29% to improve mental health. For Gen Z, having a hobby was the primary motivation, while Millennials were most likely to run for social connections.

With the London Marathon set to inspire another wave of running enthusiasts, the UK’s diverse running scene continues to evolve beyond traditional competitive races into a social movement that connects communities through shared interests and inclusive experiences.