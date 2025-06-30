Eventbrite introduces Tap to Pay

In response to the dynamic shifts in event payments, Eventbrite is launching Tap to Pay in the UK, which is seamlessly integrated with the Eventbrite Organizer app. This innovative feature, included for all users at no cost, allows event organisers to effortlessly accept cashless payments, both at the door and beyond, without any additional costs. Enabling contactless payments directly on their mobile devices not only eliminates the need for dedicated payments hardware, but also opens the door to substantial revenue growth. Key advantages for event organisers Cashless Convenience Tap to Pay caters to the preferences of the majority of consumers for cashless transactions, using cards or mobile wallets.

Tap to Pay caters to the preferences of the majority of consumers for cashless transactions, using cards or mobile wallets. Efficient Setup By eliminating the need for clunky card readers, on-site payments just got a lot faster and cheaper. Contactless payments can be accepted at the door securely through Tap to Pay, accessible directly on the Eventbrite Organiser app.

By eliminating the need for clunky card readers, on-site payments just got a lot faster and cheaper. Contactless payments can be accepted at the door securely through Tap to Pay, accessible directly on the Eventbrite Organiser app. Integrated Insights Transaction data seamlessly syncs with the Organiser app, providing a comprehensive view of event sales and attendee interactions.

With the addition of Tap to Pay’s cashless convenience and revenue potential, Eventbrite is providing organisers with yet another essential tool to effectively manage their events and drive exponential growth.

“As digital wallets and credit cards continue to gain popularity, Tap to Pay transforms the event experience, letting attendees breeze through ticket and event purchases with a simple tap on their phone.”