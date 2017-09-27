Britain and the EU: two very different futures?

Event Information
The British Museum
BP Lecture Theatre
Great Russell Street
London, England WC1B 3DG
Description
Britain is now enmeshed in Brexit negotiations, the final outcome still far from certain. But there are big challenges in the EU, too. Can Macron achieve his eurozone reforms? Does a resurgent Russia and a disengaged US spell trouble? What does the future look like for the UK and the EU? Join Andrew Neil and a guest panel to discuss the lie of the land as parliament returns.This event is held in association with Seven Investment Management.
Speakers include:
James Forsyth, political editor of The Spectator
Liam Halligan, columnist, Economics Agenda column, Sunday Telegraph
Anne-Elisabeth Moutet, journalist and political commentator
Frederik Erixon, director and founder of the European Centre for International Political Economy (ECIPE).
Chris Darbyshire, chief investment officer of Seven Investment Management
Timings:
Drinks reception: 6.30 p.m.
Discussion begins: 7 p.m.
Followed by post-event drinks
