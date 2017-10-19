Over and Out: an evening with Henry Blofeld

Event Information
Description
For more than 40 years, his voice on Test Match Special has been the sound of summer for thousands of cricket lovers in Britain and the world over.
Join us for an unmissable evening with Henry Blofeld in conversation with Roger Alton, The Spectator's sports columnist, to discuss the cricket broadcasting legend's eagerly anticipated book, Over & Out, and to mark his retirement after a superb innings in the commentary box.
