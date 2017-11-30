Free

Prosperity Britain: a Programme for Productivity

by Spectator Events
Free

Event Information

Share this event

Date and Time

Location

Location

Landing Forty Two

122 Leadenhall Street

London

EC3V 4AB

United Kingdom

View Map

Friends Who Are Going
Event description

Description

New technology is constantly emerging - yet the country's productivity stagnates. Why is it that the output of an average British worker lags behind our overseas competitors and what is the Government doing about it?

Landing Forty Two at The Leadenhall Building, 122 Leadenhall Street, is situated in the heart of the City and just a few minutes’ walk from Liverpool Street, Fenchurch Street, Bank and Monument Stations.

Read more Read less
Tags

Tags

Things to do in London

Share with friends

Date and Time

Location

Landing Forty Two

122 Leadenhall Street

London

EC3V 4AB

United Kingdom

View Map

Map and Directions

View Map

Save This Event

Log in or sign up for Eventbrite to save events you're interested in.
Already have an account?

Event Saved