Remembering Jamal - One year on

Jamal, a leading journalist and columnist on MENA, and an outspoken critic of the Saudi Arabian regime, was killed on October 2nd, 2018, at the consulate of Saudi Arabia in Istanbul, Turkey.

One year on from his death, join us for an evening of discussion on the life, works and legacy of Jamal Khashoggi.

Doors open at 6pm, for a 6.30pm start.

Guests Include:

Sarah Leah Whitson

Executive Director of the Middle East and North Africa Division at Human Rights Watch

Sue Turton

Filmmaker and War Correspondent

Victoria Brittain

Former associate foreign editor of the Guardian

Who was Jamal Khashoggi?

Jamal Khashoggi was one of the most experienced and accomplished journalists of his generation. His professional interest extended far beyond that of his native Saudi Arabia, from Sudan and Algeria to Afghanistan and Palestine.

On a personal level he was humble and passionate. He was affable and a pleasure to work with. Middle East Monitor is proud to have hosted Jamal Khashoggi at our event in London just one month before his death.

Jamal's deep and passionate love for his country and the people of the region was exemplified through his writing. Freedom of expression, integrity in public office, good governance, accountability and transparency were all issues close to his heart. He had a desire to see the region’s wealth fairly distributed and equal opportunity for all its peoples.

Jamal Khashoggi may have been silenced physically but his memory and his thoughts will have a lasting and enlightened impact on young people in the region and journalists across the world.