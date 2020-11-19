Sustainable Christmas wreath making kit & online workshop

Missing being able to get creative with others?

We have moved our workshops online, so that you can take part live in the comfort of your home (even in your pyjamas if you wish!)

To make it even easier, we will post the entire Christmas wreath making kit to you.

All you’ll need is access to WiFi and to download the ‘Zoom app’ (free).

Prior to the workshop you’ll be sent a link which will allow you access to the workshop live and don’t worry, if you miss anything you’ll also be sent a link to the recording after the class.

What to expect when you attend this workshop:

A relaxed tutorial giving you the opportunity to create beautiful and sustainable Christmas wreath. All materials, plants and equipment will be provided in your kit.

Kit includes:

Wire wreath ring. Sustainable decorations: Dried whole and cut fruit, cinnamon sticks, berries, conifer fronds, pine cones (feel free to add your own items too!) We’ve deliberately selected items that will give your home a gorgeous Christmas scent. Floristry wire.

Workshops will be run by Shilpa and her team of Christmas elves. Shilpa runs a sustainable floristry company and is a lover of all things green. Shilpa’s workshops are regularly featured in the Evening Standard. The workshop will take the form of a guided, live, simple to follow demonstration. Please feel free to add in your own decorations to your wreath during the class. Shilpa is more than happy to show you how!

PLEASE SEE VIDEO BELOW FOR AN EXAMPLE OF OUR WREATH KITS.

PLEASE NOTE, KITS WILL BE DELIVERED 2 DAYS BEFORE YOUR ONLINE CLASS TO ENSURE FRESHNESS.

IF ORDERING THE KIT ONLY (NOT THE CLASS) PLEASE ALLOW 3 WORKING DAYS FOR DELIVERY.