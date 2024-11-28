Eventbrite Reveals Christmas Event Trends

Drawing from thousands of seasonal events on its event marketplace, Eventbrite has uncovered five key trends for Christmas 2024, and some of the events that are bringing them to life this year.

Trend #1 – Kitschmas

An Instagram favourite especially embraced by Gen Z and Millennials, Kitschmas is a vibrant celebration of the holiday season that celebrates the whimsical and over-the-top elements often associated with kitsch, encouraging people to decorate with gaudy ornaments, quirky decorations, and nostalgic themes.

Search Eventbrite for hundreds of kitschy events including the high energy night Hot to Ho Ho Ho A Girly Pop Disco in London featuring drag and cabaret, the Christmas Jumper Wine Party in Newbury with party games including wine bingo and a 70s tribute band bringing festive dance fever to Gravesend’s Disco-Ho-Ho.

Trend #2 – Homemade Christmas Wreaths Everywhere

There has been a 69% increase in Christmas related crafting events on Eventbrite over the last five years (2019-2024) and this year, Christmas wreath workshops are the most popular by a long stretch: around 1,500 workshops on Eventbrite are helping people all over the UK recreate the fancy wreaths they see on their socials for their own homes.

Needless to say there are scores of other workshops to choose from, teaching people how to make homemade gingerbread houses, cards, stockings and ornaments. While many crafting events this year include prosecco, mulled wine or afternoon tea, there are also plenty of family friendly events to choose from.

Trend #3 – Luxmas

As event organisers compete for festive custom, what were once simple, traditional events have become super premium to stand out from the crowd. VIP access, exclusive previews, limited tickets and one-night-only events, personal and curated experiences, and the inclusion of cocktails, prosecco and wine in the ticket price are all being used to attract guests this festive season. While there are countless free and low-cost events on Eventbrite, tickets to premium Christmas Balls, Mansion Parties, Masquerade Balls and Caviar Masterclasses can cost several hundred Pounds.

Trend #4 – Winter Arc IRL

Popular on TikTok, #winterarc is a trend where people post videos on how they kick start their self-improvement regime three months ahead of the traditional reset in the New Year. Actually getting on the treadmill yourself is a different story, though, and for anyone for whom on-screen motivation is not enough, Eventbrite lists hundreds of group based self-improvement, fitness and wellness events this winter, from Winter Reset Retreats, Winter Solstice cacao sessions, to sound bath and relaxation retreats by candlelight. In addition – for the really brazen – there is a host of group cold water swimming events – last year, the events marketplace listed more than five times as many cold water events than in 2019.

Trend #5 – Christmas ‘Experiences’

Eventbrite has seen a 58% increase in Christmas ‘experiences’ from 2019 to 2024. Meeting Santa is now more than sitting on his knee and receiving a tacky gift. Events include activities like letter writing and gingerbread decoration or the chance to meet Mrs Claus and Santa’s elves. And while there are still some traditional carol concerts around, there are many more Christmas experiences that include carols but also offer food, drink, raffles, quizzes and live music such as the Village Christmas Gathering in Shepton Mallet, Somerset.